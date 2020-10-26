1/1
Nancy Haines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HICKSVILLE - Nancy L. Haines, 89, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, while peacefully sleeping at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center after a long illness.
She was born December 5, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Thelma (Wehrman) Chamberlin. Nancy graduated from Portsmouth High School and Riverside - White Cross School of Nursing, Columbus, Ohio, working as a RN primarily in the maternity department. On September 14, 1951, she was united in marriage to Samuel W. Haines, and he preceded her in death in 1994. Nancy was a 65-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and volunteered at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Nancy enjoyed reading, music, old movies, Mustang cars, all creatures, especially cats, and the beauty of nature. She cheered on the Ohio State Buckeyes and looked forward to game days. She was a kind and loving mother and grandmother, who always put all others before herself and worked tirelessly to keep a lovely home. She was a caring advocate for abandoned and neglected animals, and she always had a cat of her own who had needed a home.
She will be sadly missed by daughters, Lisa (Steve) Wright of Beloit, Wisconsin, Jill (Nathan) Van Dyke of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Beth (Steve) Snyder of Hicksville; three grandchildren, Rory and Kevin Van Dyke and Chelsea (Matt) Alt; four great-grandchildren, Ellie Arnett, Emerson, Kendall and Morgan Alt. She loved hearing about what those four "little girlies" were up to now. A brother, John Chamberlin, also survives in Little Rock, Arkansas, as well as a special niece, Stephanie Tiner, in Austin, Arkansas.
In addition to her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her grandson, Cameron Snyder.
Services for Nancy will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.
To honor Nancy's great support for the humane treatment of all animals, memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society, 07169 Ohio 15, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home Hicksville Chapel
706 N. Main Street
Hicksville, OH 43526
419-542-8065
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home Hicksville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved