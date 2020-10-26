Nancy Haines

HICKSVILLE - Nancy L. Haines, 89, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, while peacefully sleeping at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center after a long illness.
She was born December 5, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Thelma (Wehrman) Chamberlin. Nancy graduated from Portsmouth High School and Riverside - White Cross School of Nursing, Columbus, Ohio, working as a RN primarily in the maternity department. On September 14, 1951, she was united in marriage to Samuel W. Haines, and he preceded her in death in 1994. Nancy was a 65-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and volunteered at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Nancy enjoyed reading, music, old movies, Mustang cars, all creatures, especially cats, and the beauty of nature. She cheered on the Ohio State Buckeyes and looked forward to game days. She was a kind and loving mother and grandmother, who always put all others before herself and worked tirelessly to keep a lovely home. She was a caring advocate for abandoned and neglected animals, and she always had a cat of her own who had needed a home.
She will be sadly missed by daughters, Lisa (Steve) Wright of Beloit, Wisconsin, Jill (Nathan) Van Dyke of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Beth (Steve) Snyder of Hicksville; three grandchildren, Rory and Kevin Van Dyke and Chelsea (Matt) Alt; four great-grandchildren, Ellie Arnett, Emerson, Kendall and Morgan Alt. She loved hearing about what those four "little girlies" were up to now. A brother, John Chamberlin, also survives in Little Rock, Arkansas, as well as a special niece, Stephanie Tiner, in Austin, Arkansas.
In addition to her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her grandson, Cameron Snyder.
Services for Nancy will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.
To honor Nancy's great support for the humane treatment of all animals, memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society, 07169 Ohio 15, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
