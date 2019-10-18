Home

Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
St. John United Church of Christ,
950 Webster Street
Defiance, OH
View Map
Nancy Sue (Funk) Amsbaugh Gruber


1944 - 2019
Nancy Sue (Funk) Amsbaugh Gruber passed peacefully on September 23, 2019, at age 75 in the Defiance CHP Hospice Center.
Nancy was born to Gail and Betty (Parker) Funk on January 31, 1944, in Defiance, Ohio. Nancy's family included older brother, Ronnie; and younger sister, Cheryl (Funk) Haskell. The family resided in Defiance, where Nancy graduated from Defiance High School in 1962. She began working in the business office of Defiance City Schools, and later at Defiance College.
In 1964, she married Thomas Amsbaugh. They had two children, David (Melissa), who now lives in West Chester, Ohio, and Terri (Mark) Hanawalt, who resides in Beaverton, Oregon. Nancy later joined Maumee Valley Guidance Center, where she rose to executive secretary to the director. She retired from MVGC in 2007.
On December 31, 2009, she was united in marriage to Fred Gruber. Nancy was devoted to her children and grandchildren, Tony and Danny Amsbaugh. She extended that love to her second family, Matthew Gruber of Glendale, California, Mark and Seon Gruber of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Amy (Gruber) and John Kieffer of Greensboro, North Carolina. She also gained three stepgrandchildren, William and Benjamin Kieffer, and Nathan Gruber.
In her later years, Nancy enjoyed vacationing with Fred in Mazatlan, Mexico, and caring for her cats.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Fred; sister, Cheryl; children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronnie; and brother-in-law, Bob Haskell.
A service for the Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster Street in Defiance, on Saturday, November 9, at 12:30 pm. In deference to Nancy's love of sun and sea, dress attire will be comfortable casual.
Memorials may be made to St. John UCC or Defiance CHP Hospice Center.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 19, 2019
