Nanette Fisk

Nanette Sue Fisk, 67, Defiance, passed away Friday evening, October 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born December 7, 1952, to the late John and Dolores "Jake" (Mekus) Batt in Defiance, Ohio. Nan was a 1971 graduate of Tinora High School. On September 8, 1972, she married Chuck Fisk, who lives in Defiance.
Nan was a faithful member of St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. She loved many things: knitting, sewing, camping, traveling, a great game of pinochle, and her cat, Daisy. But of all the things in her life, Nan loved her family most. She showed her love to her family through hand-knitted treasures, homemade gifts, and of course, a full cookie jar. Nan loved to host the annual "Fiskmas" celebration at her home where all enjoyed delicious food, fun, and just being together. She treated all people she met like family. Nan helped anyone who came into her path, and her laugh was contagious. She will be remembered for her unselfish heart by all who were blessed to know her.
Nan will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 48 years, Chuck Fisk of Defiance; her son, J. Howard (Laura) Fisk of Hartville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Gina and Joseph Tubo of Hartville, Ohio; her brother, Florian Batt of Put-In-Bay, Ohio; and her sisters, Lisa Furniss of Hamilton, Ind., and Anita Batt of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Howard J. Batt.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father Doug Taylor officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Friends of Independence Dam State Park or a charity of the donor's choice
