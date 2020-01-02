Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services
114 William St
Holgate, OH 43527
(419) 264-0600
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Emanuel's Christian Church
16 724 County Road Y,
New Bavaria, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emanuel's Christian Church,
16 724 County Road Y,
New Bavaria, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Emanuel's Christian Church
16 724 County Road Y,
New Bavaria, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Engel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Engel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Engel Obituary
HOLGATE - Naomi Mae Engel, 92, Holgate, died Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020, at the Henry County Hospital.
Her Legacyâ€¦ She was born August 7, 1927, to Lloyd and Sadie (Roe) Moneghan in Toledo. Naomi graduated from Holgate High School in 1945. On November 28, 1946, she married Robert Engel. Naomi was a homemaker and member of Emanuel's Christian Church, New Bavaria. She was active in the church. She sang in the choir, was the financial secretary, in the women's guild and the Go-Getters. Naomi also enjoyed cooking, canning, gathering eggs and just being a farmer's wife. She babysat for family and other families.
Her Familyâ€¦ She is survived by her four children, Rick (Diane) Engel of Columbus, Ron (Deb) Engel of Whitehouse, Cheryl (Tim) Smith of Holgate and Cindy (Jim) Brubaker, Holgate; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Joyce (Don) Koopman of Dayton, Jan Lane of Connecticut and Micky Ober of Columbus. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband on July 17, 2007; and siblings, Kathryn Barth, Lloyd Monoghan, Marva Royer and Elaine Schmidt.
Her Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in Emanuel's Christian Church, 16724 County Road Y, New Bavaria, on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. and again on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service. The celebration of Naomi's life will be in the church on Saturday at 11 a.m., with Reverend Ed Briggeman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Defiance.
Contributions in Naomi's memory can be made to the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -