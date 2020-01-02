|
HOLGATE - Naomi Mae Engel, 92, Holgate, died Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020, at the Henry County Hospital.
Her Legacyâ€¦ She was born August 7, 1927, to Lloyd and Sadie (Roe) Moneghan in Toledo. Naomi graduated from Holgate High School in 1945. On November 28, 1946, she married Robert Engel. Naomi was a homemaker and member of Emanuel's Christian Church, New Bavaria. She was active in the church. She sang in the choir, was the financial secretary, in the women's guild and the Go-Getters. Naomi also enjoyed cooking, canning, gathering eggs and just being a farmer's wife. She babysat for family and other families.
Her Familyâ€¦ She is survived by her four children, Rick (Diane) Engel of Columbus, Ron (Deb) Engel of Whitehouse, Cheryl (Tim) Smith of Holgate and Cindy (Jim) Brubaker, Holgate; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Joyce (Don) Koopman of Dayton, Jan Lane of Connecticut and Micky Ober of Columbus. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband on July 17, 2007; and siblings, Kathryn Barth, Lloyd Monoghan, Marva Royer and Elaine Schmidt.
Her Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in Emanuel's Christian Church, 16724 County Road Y, New Bavaria, on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. and again on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service. The celebration of Naomi's life will be in the church on Saturday at 11 a.m., with Reverend Ed Briggeman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Defiance.
Contributions in Naomi's memory can be made to the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 3, 2020