|
|
Naomi G. Link, 86, Defiance, passed away Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
She was born August 22, 1933, to Jesse and Mary (Barnes) Gorrell in Paulding County, Ohio. On November 7, 1950, she married Donald A. Link, who preceded her in death in 1983. Naomi was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1246. Naomi will be missed by her family and many good friends.
Naomi is survived by her daughters, Roberta (William) Phlipot of Defiance and Rhonda (Steve) Schweitzer of Defiance; two grandsons, Donald Phlipot and Dean Phlipot; and two great-grandchildren, Zackery and Kaitlyn Phlipot.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Link; her five sisters, Josephine Gorrell, Donna Belle Gorrell, Sally Straka, Mary Ellen Clark and Carolyn Workman; four brothers, Russ Gorrell, Clifford Gorrell, FB "Chuck" Gorrell and Tom Gorrell; and her stepgrandson, Dustin Coil.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Kurt Mews officiating. Burial will take place at Ayersville Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Brookview activity fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 5, 2019