HICKSVILLE - Naomi R. Sleesman, 83, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Naomi was born on November 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Claude and Ethel (Witte) Gettys. On June 8, 1954, she was united in marriage to Marvin Sleesman and he preceded her in death in 2012. She had worked as a secretary for Slattery Oil Company. Naomi was a Cubs fan and enjoyed the activities at Hickory Creek. In her younger years, she was on an archery team and loved to go fishing.
Naomi is survived by her children: Doug (Kathy) of Butler, Ind., Barry (Koreen) of Hicksville, and Diana (Thomas) King of Defiance; grandchildren, Jessica (Jesse) Vitt of Ohio, Brian Sleesman of Michigan, Scott Sleesman of Indiana, Daisy Reinhart of Indiana; great-grandson Brantley Sleesman and a baby due in November; and a nephew, Dave Robbins of Georgia.
Funeral services for Naomi will be Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
Memorials may be made to Hickory Creek at Hicksville, memo line: Activity Fund.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 18, 2019