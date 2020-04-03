|
|
Nelma R. Church, 78, Defiance, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
She was born September 25, 1941, to Walter and Hettie (Compton) Childress in Grundy, Virginia. She was married to Glen Church, who preceded her in death in 2002.
Nelma was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Florida, Ohio. She worked as a dental hygienist in Virginia, and then at Campbell Soup Co. in Napoleon until her retirement. Nelma and her husband, Glen, drove to all 48 states. She will be remembered as a wonderful homemaker and a loving wife.
Nelma is survived by her loving life partner, and her son, Douglas Church of Napoleon; her daughter, Cleona Church of Bowling Green, Ky.; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; five brothers and two sisters.
A private burial will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, Ohio.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Florida, Ohio; Alzheimer's Support Group in Defiance or Visiting Angels. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 3, 2020