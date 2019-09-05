Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelsene Rathburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelsene "Nellie" Rathburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelsene "Nellie" Rathburn Obituary
OREGON, Ohio - Nelsene Lee "Nellie" Rathburn, 77, of Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born May 8, 1942, to Nelson and Monta (Rayle) Stackhouse of Liberty Center. Nellie is remembered for her strong love of family and animals, especially her cats, entertaining on holidays, and Elvis. She took on life with her feisty spirit and the confidence to live life on her own terms.
Nellie is survived by her children, Roberta "Robbie" (Robert) Rehard, Ron Ramos, Rita Herrera, and Rocky Ramos; grandchildren, Alyssa, Aaron, Ronnie, Jr., Corina, Destiny, Jennifer, Graesyn, and Kiara; seven great-grandchildren; extended family, Blanca Almanza and Alicia Hazelton; and first husband, Juan Torres. She is preceded in death by her loving husbands, Oscar Ramos and Reggie Rathburn; parents; and brothers, Allen and Arthur Stackhouse.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Edith Esper for the care and companionship she gave our mom. Also to the Ability Center for the help with her transition into her apartment.
A memorial gathering will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. in Oregon on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., with a memorial service for Nellie to begin at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the Ability Center.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelsene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now