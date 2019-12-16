|
|
HEDGES - Nicholas Halagan, 93, Hedges, formerly of Defiance, died at 3:33 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Care Center.
He was born December 18, 1925, in Cleveland, to the late John James and Anna (Dolinski) Halagan. On December 26, 1950, he married Patricia J. Hunt, who survives in Hedges.
Also surviving are three daughters, Darleen (Jim) Grimsley of Paulding, Nickie (Tom) Ahlman of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Amanda Leigh Parker of Newark; and one grandchild.
She also was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robert Parker; and a grandson, Robert Parker Jr.
Nicholas was an optician. He was U.S. Navy veteran of World War II stationed onboard ship in the South Pacific. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Defiance. Nicholas' passion was gardening, playing the piano and Big Band music. As a young man he played in a jazz band.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Second Baptist Church in Defiance, with Pastor Max Beasley officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday. There will be a service by the Patriot Guard Riders after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 17, 2019