PAULDING - Nicholas Halagan, 93, Paulding, formerly of Defiance, died at 3:33 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Care Center.
He was born December 18, 1925, in Cleveland, to the late John James and Anna (Dolinski) Halagan. On December 26, 1950, he married Patricia J. Hunt, who preceded him in death.
Also surviving are three daughters, Darleen (Jim) Grimsley of Paulding, and Nickie (Tom) Ahlman of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and a granddaughter, Amanda Leigh Parker of Newark.
He also was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robert Parker Sr.; and a grandson, Robert Parker Jr.
Nicholas was an optician. He was U.S. Navy veteran of World War II stationed onboard ship in the South Pacific. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Defiance. Nicholas' passion was gardening, playing the piano and Big Band music. As a young man he played in a jazz band.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Second Baptist Church in Defiance, with Pastor Max Beasley officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday. There will be a presentation by the Patriot Guard Riders during the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or family. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
