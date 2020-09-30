LaSALLE, Ill. - Nicole L. Currier, 47, of LaSalle, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 25, 2020, due to an automobile accident.
A memorial visitation will be in the Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle on Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m.-noon. A private family service will follow. Reverend Kathy Currier will officiate. Due to COVID-19, everyone is asked to wear a mask.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in northwest Ohio. The Burgess Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
She was born October 9, 1972, in Bryan Ohio, to Don and Paula (Viers) Turner. She married Brian Currier, the love of her life on June 7, 2002, in Defiance, Ohio. She cherished being a wife and a full-time mom. Her giving and love for family and friends were second to none. She was known as the family's number one fan at all events. She made time for all, especially her autistic son. Nikki was an avid reader, enjoyed painting and scrapbooking.
She is survived by her husband, Brian; three sons, Grant, Reid and Jax, all at home; parents, Don and Paula Turner of Defiance, Ohio; a sister, Heather (Joshua) Crist of Defiance, Ohio; father-in-law, Jim (Kathy) Currier of Loveland, Ohio; mother-in-law, Jane (Jerry) Cline, Toledo, Ohio; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for her children's education fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com
.