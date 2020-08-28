Norbert Dishong

HOLGATE - Norbert D. Dishong, 86, Holgate, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Defiance Mercy Hospital.
Norb was born on January 31, 1934, to Raymond and Gladys (Steffen) Dishong of Belmore, Ohio. Norb was a graduate of Deshler High School and later attended schooling to become a barber. On July 25, 1959, he married the love of his life, Sharon Schuller, who survives. Norb worked as a barber for over 50 years in Holgate, while also working as a foreman at Campbell Soup Company for over 23 years. Norb also acted as a volunteer firefighter for Holgate. He was a dedicated member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Holgate and acted as a Eucharist Minister there. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Norb enjoyed being outdoors, doing things such as hunting, fishing, camping and archery. He had a passion for golf and was proud of his four hole-in-ones. He was also a very talented bowler and even had a perfect game once. He also liked to play euchre with his friends. While snow-birding in Florida, he and Sharon liked to attend Dance Club. The one thing he loved the most was spending time with his family. He loved them very much and made sure they all knew it. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Norb is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon Dishong; children, Kaylon (Anthony) Klear, Amy (Clint) Campbell, Robert (Geno Cicerella) Dishong; grandchildren, Nicholas Klear, Rebecca Dobmeyer, Theresa Larson, Christopher Klear, Jamie Campbell and Austin Campbell. He also is survived by 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gladys Dishong; his daughter, Michelle Dishong; and his sister, Donna Baringer.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home (209 N. Wilhelm St.) of Holgate, from 2-8 p.m. A Rosary service will take place at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church (316 Chicago Ave.) of Holgate at 10:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery of New Bavaria. Due to current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend the visitation and services in accordance with the state of Ohio.
Memorials in Norbert's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or St. Mary's Catholic Church of Holgate. Friends are invited to share a memory of Norbert and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
