Norma Hogrefe

ARCHBOLD - Norma Marie Hogrefe, 95, Archbold, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio, on November 8, 1924, to Herman and Dorothy (Behnfeldt) Gerken. She married Harvey Hogrefe on January 21, 1945, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Freedom Township.
Norma was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and serving on the Altar Guild. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Norma is known for her baking, especially her pies. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow in her garden, including nursing any plant back to health. Norma loved children and baby sat for many working mothers over the years, but she especially loved to spend time with her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Norma enjoyed polka music and would enjoy taking the grandchildren polka dancing.
Norma is survived by her children, Sue Ann Holmes and James Allen ( Sally) Hogrefe; grandchildren, David Norden, Dawn (David) Hutcheson, Danielle (David) Figley, Douglas (Robin) Norden, Michelle (Barry) Wachtman, Rachel (Dan) Plassman and Christopher (Kristen) Hogrefe; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Arlene) Gerken; sister, Arlene Roos; and sister-in-law, Arlene Gerken.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; great-grandson, Blake Wachtman; brothers, Donald (Norma) Gerken and Wilfred; and brother-in-law, Jim Roos.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners, with an hour of viewing prior to services. Interment will follow a Zion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made the Ridgeville Fire Department or the restoration fund for the rebuilding of Congregational Church. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the State. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.