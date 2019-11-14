|
NAPOLEON - Norman Carl Drewes, 89, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
He was born November 28, 1929, in Napoleon Township, to Carl and Alvina (Hurst) Drewes. Norman married Deloris Schweinhagen on July 23, 1950, at St. John Lutheran Freedom Township.
Norman was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, where he faithfully served as an elder, on the church council and the foundation board. He enjoyed teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir and Bible study. In his younger days, Norman coached Little League in Pemberville and enjoyed fishing and playing cards. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Norman is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Deloris; daughters, Barbara (Roger) Bostdorff, Connie (David) Schnitkey, Debra (Loren) Sonnenberg, Rebecca (David) Hamann and Lynette (Thomas) Taylor; grandchildren, Matthew (Nicole) Bostdorff, Christina (Patrick) Miller, Cynthia (Ryan) Henline, Andrew Schnitkey, Aaron (Miranda) Schnitkey, Emily (Craig) Cicero, Kelly (Mark) Van Ham, Kara (Kurt) Shroyer, Elissa (Quinton) Oberhaus, Sarah (Jonathon) Hartford, David Hamann, Samuel (Berkeley) Hamann. T.J. (Lacie) Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Isaac (Sara) Taylor and Simon Taylor; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Lillian Von Deylen; and sisters-in-law, Lucille Bell and Janice (Gary) McMaster.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Zachary Schnitkey; brothers-in-law, Walter Von Deylen, Eldon Hastedt and Richard Bell; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Hastedt.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Foundation, Gideons International or Napoleon Fire and Rescue. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 15, 2019