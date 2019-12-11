|
NAPOLEON - Norman Imbrock, third child born to Henry and Helen Imbrock (Cordes), born on the farm September 18, 1930, baptized October 3, 1930, at St. Paul's Napoleon Township, died peacefully at the Lutheran Home in Napoleon at 2:16 a.m. November 29, 2019.
Norm graduated from Napoleon High School in 1948. He attended Capital University, Columbus, Ohio, where he completed his bachelor's degree and went on to study at the Trinity Lutheran Seminary, Columbus.
Norman met Bernice Purdon while studying at Capital University. They were married August 8, 1954. The marriage was solemnized at St. John's Lutheran Church, New Baltimore, Mich., with Pastors George Daschner and George Hueter presiding.
The newly married couple moved to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Butler, Pa., for a year of internship before returning to their final year of training for the ministry.
Norm graduated from the seminary and received his call from the board of foreign missions on May 10, 1956, and was ordained September 30, 1956. Prior to traveling overseas, to Papua, New Guinea, they both studied linguistics for eight weeks in Grand Forks, N.D., with Summer Institute of Linguistics in association with Wycliffe Bible Translators.
Norm and Bernie traveled to Papua New Guinea in 1956 and served there as a missionary team with the ELC - PNG until 1987 when they returned to the U.S. While on sabbatical in 1980, Norm completed a master's thesis on the significance of the two kingdom's doctrine for third-world churches. From 1987 to 1997 together they served at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Patchogue, Long Island, N.Y. Norm retired from full-time ministry and moved back to CrissCross Farm, Napoleon, in September 2000.
The couple was blessed with the birth of two sons and two daughters, Mathew and Valerie (Fry) Imbrock of Cowiche, Wash., Timothy and Carol (Finley) Imbrock of Nampa, Idaho, Naomi and David Radke of Brisbane, Queensland - Australia, and Joanna and Chris Peters of Woodbury, Minn.
Norm is survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia (Purdon) and Jim Hamby of Indianapolis, Ind; his four children, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding Norm in death were his wife; his older sister, Lucille Dishop, and older brother, Eldon Imbrock, both of Napoleon; and one grandchild, Trevor Imbrock of Ely, Minn.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Avenue, Napoleon, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. The funeral service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 02499 Adam's Ridge Road, Defiance, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, with one hour of visitation prior to services. Burial will follow at the cemetery of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township.
Memorials may be given in memory of Norman Imbrock to MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship P.O. Box 47, Nampa, ID 83653) or Bethlehem Lutheran Church (02499 Adam's Ridge Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512). If you chose to send a card, please send it in care of the funeral home.
Norm's ordination Bible verse sums up his life!
"Do not be ashamed therefore of testifying to our Lordâ€¦ who saved us and called us with a holy callingâ€¦ not by virtue of our worksâ€¦ but by grace given us through Jesus Christ who abolished death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel." (2 Timothy 1:8-10)
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 12, 2019