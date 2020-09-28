Norman Kunce

Norman J. Kunce, 84, Defiance, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
He was born December 6, 1935, to Paul and Violet (Yoh) Kunce in Portland, Indiana. On June 2, 1956, he married Annabelle (Butcher) Kunce, who resides in Defiance.
Norman was a member of Defiance Church of the Nazarene, and UAW Local 211. He worked for several years at General Motors until his retirement in 1981. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Norman enjoyed westerns and comedy shows, playing Sequence, being outdoors doing yard work, and spending time with his family. He was fascinated with antique tractors and trains, and he collected model cars. Norman will be missed by his family and many good friends.
Norman is survived by his loving wife, Annabelle Kunce of Defiance; his son, David (JoNell) Kunce of Sylvania, Ohio; his daughters, Linda (Gary) Boyer and Deborah Stuber, all of Defiance, 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Katrina Kunce; his brother, Junior Kunce; and his sister, Frances Miller.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Defiance Church of the Nazarene. Additional visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from noon-2 p.m. at the church, with a service to follow at 2 pm. Pastor Donald Leonard will officiate. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Defiance Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
