1/1
Norman Kunce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman J. Kunce, 84, Defiance, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
He was born December 6, 1935, to Paul and Violet (Yoh) Kunce in Portland, Indiana. On June 2, 1956, he married Annabelle (Butcher) Kunce, who resides in Defiance.
Norman was a member of Defiance Church of the Nazarene, and UAW Local 211. He worked for several years at General Motors until his retirement in 1981. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Norman enjoyed westerns and comedy shows, playing Sequence, being outdoors doing yard work, and spending time with his family. He was fascinated with antique tractors and trains, and he collected model cars. Norman will be missed by his family and many good friends.
Norman is survived by his loving wife, Annabelle Kunce of Defiance; his son, David (JoNell) Kunce of Sylvania, Ohio; his daughters, Linda (Gary) Boyer and Deborah Stuber, all of Defiance, 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Katrina Kunce; his brother, Junior Kunce; and his sister, Frances Miller.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Defiance Church of the Nazarene. Additional visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from noon-2 p.m. at the church, with a service to follow at 2 pm. Pastor Donald Leonard will officiate. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Defiance Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved