HARRISBURG, N.C. - Olin Dale Shong, 77, of Harrisburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Atrium Health Northeast in Concord.
Olin was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Mandas and Mildred Shong. In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his brothers, Freddy and Brian, and niece, Traci Kimball.
After graduating from high school, he proudly served in the United States Navy for four years. He then received a two-year accounting degree at International Business College in Fort Wayne, Ind. He spent his career working in computer programming, always displaying a positive work ethic to those around him. He will be lovingly remembered for his love of the Ohio State Buckeyes, wood working, Oreos and his family.
Olin is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Segraves Shong; son, Matthew; daughter, Sarah (Jason) Turner; his four grandchildren: Noah, Seth, Aiden and Grace; sister, Diane (Jim) Miller; brother-in-law, Wayne Segraves and many nephews, great-nephews and one great-niece.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, with a service following at 3 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home, 12115 University City Blvd., Harrisburg, N.C. 28075. The service will be officiated by Chaplain Rick Huffstetler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making a donation to Folds of Honor, a non-profit offering educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled warriors (www.foldsofhonor.org).
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Shong family.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 18, 2019