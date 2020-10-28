1/1
Onita Bussing
Onita Bussing, 77, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
She was born April 4, 1943, to the late Burl and Dorothy (Wimberley) Lawson in Hartville, Missouri. On July 7, 1962, she married James Bussing, who survives in Defiance.
Onita was a faithful member of First Assembly of God. She enjoyed her time spent as a homemaker and being with her family. Her hobbies included sewing, reading the Bible, being with all her grandchildren, and crocheting. Her greatest loves were her family and the Lord.
Onita will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 58 years, James Bussing of Defiance; her daughters, Sondra (Mark) Bergman of Defiance, and Sheryl Nusbaum of Cecil; and her son, James (Kathy) Bussing Jr. of Wauseon, Ohio. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Stephany (Kyle) Blackston, Christopher Bergman, Cherese (Skyler) Speelman and Leah Nusbaum; and her great-grandchildren, Evan, Vanessa, and one on the way. She also leaves her sisters, Phylis (the late Willie) Bussing, Freda Fleetwood and Carol (Richard) Medina; and her brothers, Jimmie (the late Sue) Lawson, Robert (Susan) Lawson, Guy (Barb) Lawson and Jack Lawson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Doris Lawson.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will follow at noon at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to First Assembly of God. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
