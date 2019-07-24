|
PAYNE - Opalean M. Sherry, 77, Payne, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne.
Opalean was born in Delphos on April 20, 1942, a daughter of the late Regina M. (Siefker) and Charles H. Schlatman. She was one of their 13 children. She was a loving caregiver, working in nursing homes until she retired.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Michael (Cheryl) Sherry of Mexico, Ind., Cynthia (Steve) Coil and Kimberly Mansfield, both of Payne, and James (Bobbie Jo) Sherry of Paulding; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gayle Fife, in October of 1964, and Richard Sherry in August of 1992.
Her funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 312 S. Main St., Payne. Viewing is Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church. She will be laid to rest at Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill.
Memorials are to the church. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 25, 2019