NORTH CREEK - Orden Q. Butler, 80, North Creek, died at 11:50 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at his residence.
He was born July 20, 1939, in Olive Hill, Ky., to the late Romie and Virginia (Lawhun) Butler.
Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Freda Baker of Richmond, Ind., Connie Butler of North Creek, Carol (Robert) Purdy of Holgate, Kathy Smith of Napoleon, Cookie (John) Stout of Grelton, Adrian (Sheri) Butler of Napoleon, and Gloria (Steven) Small of Wauseon; 25 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He also was preceded in death by three brothers, Grover, Bufford and Hilman Butler.
Orden retired from General Motors, Defiance. He loved traveling, gambling and hunting.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Globe Funeral Chapel, Olive Hill, Ky., with John Stout officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Olive Hill, Ky. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Globe Funeral Chapel. Local visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.
Memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com. Local arrangements handled by Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, Ohio.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 4, 2020