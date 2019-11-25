|
Orville F. Smith, 87, Defiance, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his home in Defiance.
He was born February 10, 1932, to Karl and Bertha (Slough) Smith in Defiance, Ohio. He earned his bachelor's degree from Ohio State University. Orville served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 until his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1968 as a lieutenant commander. On June 19, 1954, he married Julianne (Minck) Smith, who resides in Defiance.
Orville was a member of Defiance County Farm Bureau and the Landmark Board, and developed the land for Maumee River Crossing. His true passion was working on his farm raising jersey cows.
Orville will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 65 years, Julianne Smith; his son, Kent Smith of Defiance; and daughter, Elaine Smith of Hinsdale, Ill. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Alyx Smith, Kate Keller, Jack Keller, Liz Keller and Meg Keller; his sister, Marvelle Welty; and brother, Nelson Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Orville Smith Jr.; and brother, Robert Smith.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home South/Lawson-Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton St. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Catholic Church or Holy Cross Catholic School. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 26, 2019