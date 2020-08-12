Oscar Trivett

Oscar N. Trivett, 86, Defiance, passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born January 9, 1934, to Lottie and Gurney Trivett in Dungannon, Virginia. Oscar's father passed away when he was 2 years old, His stepfather, John Taylor, raised him as if he was his own son. Oscar served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953-56 during the Korean War. On February 13, 1956, he married Ruth Ann Cline, who preceded him in death on May 1, 2009. Oscar worked as a sales supervisor for over 36 years at Brown's Bakery in Defiance, until his retirement. He was a member of Defiance AMVETS Post 1991, Eagles Aerie 372 and VFW Post 3360. He was an avid golfer, loved hunting, fishing, going to casinos, and spending time with his family.
Oscar is survived by his children, Cathy (Jim) Meek, Sandy Mitten, Mike (Melissa) Trivett and Dave (Ann) Trivett; and a special friend, Melanie Rakes. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Mike (Brenda) Taylor and Larry (Phyllis) Taylor; sisters, Sandy (Steve) Collins and Glenda (Ed) Anderson; brother-in-law, Butch Cline; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Hussey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; brothers, Don and Jimmy Taylor; and sisters, Betty Hall, Carolyn Mays and Freida Taylor.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Military rites will be conducted by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
