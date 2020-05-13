NAPOLEON - P. Elaine Volkman, 80, Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 31, 1939, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Russell and Elma (Bliss) Crossland. On November 1, 1959, she married Loren Volkman at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township.
Elaine was a 1957 graduate of Napoleon High School. She worked as a clerk for the city of Napoleon for 33 years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and was very active member in the LWML, LLL and Mission Society. Most of all, she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Loren; children, Dave (Linda) Volkman of Napoleon and Connie (Gerald) Elliott of Lima; grandchildren, Christie (Kyle) Cohrs, Matthew Volkman, Suzy Volkman, Nikki (Corey) Diemer, Rick (Sara) Bost and Jennifer Bost (Dustin O'Mary); 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marlene (Carmel) Hopkins of Napoleon, Jack (Donna) Crossland of Rome, N.Y.; and sister-in-law, Cornie Lou Crossland of Defiance. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Frank Crossland.
Due to the current health conditions concerning COVID-19, services will be private for the immediate family. The service will be livestreamed on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed by going to Facebook @stpaulnapoleon or the church website at https://www.stpaulnapoleon.org. Interment will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens Cemetery, Defiance.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church, The Lutheran Hour, or a charity of the donor's choice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.