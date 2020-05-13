P. Elaine Volkman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share P.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLEON - P. Elaine Volkman, 80, Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 31, 1939, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Russell and Elma (Bliss) Crossland. On November 1, 1959, she married Loren Volkman at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township.
Elaine was a 1957 graduate of Napoleon High School. She worked as a clerk for the city of Napoleon for 33 years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and was very active member in the LWML, LLL and Mission Society. Most of all, she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Loren; children, Dave (Linda) Volkman of Napoleon and Connie (Gerald) Elliott of Lima; grandchildren, Christie (Kyle) Cohrs, Matthew Volkman, Suzy Volkman, Nikki (Corey) Diemer, Rick (Sara) Bost and Jennifer Bost (Dustin O'Mary); 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marlene (Carmel) Hopkins of Napoleon, Jack (Donna) Crossland of Rome, N.Y.; and sister-in-law, Cornie Lou Crossland of Defiance. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Frank Crossland.
Due to the current health conditions concerning COVID-19, services will be private for the immediate family. The service will be livestreamed on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed by going to Facebook @stpaulnapoleon or the church website at https://www.stpaulnapoleon.org. Interment will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens Cemetery, Defiance.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church, The Lutheran Hour, or a charity of the donor's choice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved