Pablo "Paul" Castillo
Pablo A. "Paul" Castillo, 54, Defiance, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio, from complications due to COVID-19.
He was born December 14, 1965, to Alfredo and Maria (Villarreal) Castillo in Defiance, Ohio. Paul was a 1985 graduate of Defiance High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1985-89. On December 29, 1986, he married Beth (Homier) Castillo, who survives in Defiance.
Paul was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, VFW Post 3360, and UAW Local 211. He worked at General Motors in Defiance for over 25 years. He enjoyed his years spent as a Little League Football coach. Paul was very creative and made beautiful treasures out of junk. He loved spending time with his family. Paul will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Beth Castillo of Defiance; and his three daughters, Emilee Castillo (James Creger) of Fort Wayne, Ind., Chelsea (Dylan) Shuman of Delaware, Ohio, and Katelyn (Jayme) Denny of Middle Point, Ohio. He also leaves behind two granddaughters, Isabella Rose Denny and Ava May Shuman; his brothers, Mario Gonzalez of Toledo, Ohio, Erasmo (Melba) Gonzalez and Gilbert Martinez, all of Defiance; and his sisters, Elizabeth (Jon) Edwards of Lima, Ohio, and Patti (Cheryl Hanson) Castillo of Greenville, S.C.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judith Jane Tovar and Esmeralda "Ezzy" Cottman.
All services for Paul will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was proud to assist the family with arrangements. The family encourages everyone to wear their masks and social distance when in public.
Memorials are suggested to One Step At A Time, a local charity for suicide prevention. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
