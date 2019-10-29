Home

DENVER, Colo. - Paige Pedraza, 27, Denver, Colorado, formerly of Napoleon, entered her Heavenly home unexpectedly on Friday, October 25, 2019, at her residence.
She was born April 15, 1992, in Napoleon, Ohio. Paige was a 2010 graduate of Napoleon High School and had attended college in Denver, majoring in political science, nutrition and law. She loved to hike and exercise and was an excellent cook. She was an avid thrill seeker and risk taker, who always lived life to its fullest wherever a new adventure would take her. She profoundly loved animals, especially her rescue Boston terrier, Bindi, as she would call her "Bindi Boo" and could never say no to rescuing another. She will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
She is survived by her parents, Troy (Joni) Pedraza of Napoleon, Ohio, and Brook Collier Lamar (Brett) of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; sister, Lindsy Pedraza; paternal grandparents, Lorenzo (Bonnie) Pedraza; and maternal grandmother, Corinne Collier.
She also was preceded in death by an infant brother, Gavin Tyler Pedraza; and maternal grandfather, Donald Collier.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov 1, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Henry County Humane Society to help continue her love of animals or the . Online condolences may be made www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 30, 2019
