Patricia Bartley

BRYAN - Patricia Ann Bartley, 76, Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center after an extended illness.
Mrs. Bartley worked many years as a private duty home health aide and had also worked at Bryan Nursing Care Center and Hillside Nursing Home. She attended New Life Worship Center in Bryan and was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, especially floral gardening, and cooking, and loved good coffee. She enjoyed listening to music and there was always music in the house. Patricia especially enjoyed her time with family and her grandchildren.
Patricia Ann Bartley was born August 15, 1944, in Pike County, Kentucky, the daughter of Floyd and Oma (Branham) Stewart. She married Bennett Dean "Ben" Bartley on July 28, 1963, in Pike County, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on December 5, 2016.
Survivors include one son, Bennett Jerome (Kristine) Bartley of Edgerton, Ohio; one daughter, Jennifer Michelle (Raymond) Tarkington of Bryan; five grandchildren, Kelsie and Kayla Bartley, and Hayden, Blake and Leland Tarkington; and her siblings, Mellie Stewart of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, Rita (Ken) Ruffer of Stryker, Ohio, and Jimmy Lee (Barb) Stewart of Lakeland, Florida.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Anna Deneen Bartley, in 2019; one sister, Authelia Bartley; and one brother, James Floyd Stewart.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, private family services will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, with Pastor Mark Holbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.
Memorials are requested to the Gideons International, Cancer Assistance of Williams County or Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice.
