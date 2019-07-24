|
|
HOLGATE - Patricia Lynn Westrick, 64, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in her Holgate home surrounded by her loving family.
Her Legacyâ€¦ Pat was born November 19, 1954, to Floyd and Juanita (Zachrich) Yaichner in Napoleon. On July 26, 1975, she married Edwin Westrick. She loved playing the organ and did so for St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Holgate, for 30 years, where she was a member. Pat was a health care professional, working for various doctors including: Flora, MD; Lalonde, DDS; Bilen, DDS; Elliot OB/GYN; and Hasselschwert, DDS.
Her Familyâ€¦ She is survived by her husband, Edwin, of 44 years (on Friday); daughters, Elizabeth "Libby" (Misty Osborne) Westrick of Oregon, Ohio, Ann (Jeff) Brummel of Oregon, Ohio, Valerie (Stephen) Tolson of Holgate, and Alison (Jeff) Risser, Rudolph, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Braden Osborne, Kelsey Osborne, Cooper Westrick, Kaiden Westrick, Kenna Brummel, Wyatt Brummel, Gabriel Tolson, Sophia Tolson, Abigail Tolson, Emma Tolson and Gracelynn Risser; and sisters, Sue (Terry) Rettig and Nancy (Roger) Oedy. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Lawrence and Emaline (Carroll) Westrick.
Her Funeral Farewellâ€¦ Friends will be received in the Zachrich Funeral Home, Holgate, on Friday from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. and again one hour before the church service. The Celebration of Pat's Life will be Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Holgate, at 11 a.m., with Reverend Dana Bjorlin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pat's Foundation, in care of the Henry County Bank. The family will then distribute the donations to various organizations that helped in Pat's care. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 25, 2019