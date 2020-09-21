1/1
Paul Brandehoff
OAKWOOD - Paul Revere Brandehoff, 88, Oakwood, journeyed to his heavenly home at 9:29 a.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Kingsbury Place, Defiance.
He was born on March 19, 1932, in Rimer, Ohio, to LaVern and Gladys (Wreede) Brandehoff. On November 22, 1948, he married Mary Sanderson, who preceded him in death on March 8, 2016.
They had five children, Karen (Jerry) Mobley of Oakwood, Brenda (Mark) Rau of Defiance, Paul (Jan) Brandehoff of Defiance, Elaine (Robert) Bush of Kentucky and Brian Brandehoff who proceeded him in death on July 18, 1978; and two adopted daughters, Catrina (Michael) Schramm and Breonica Brandehoff of Defiance. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard (Marilyn) Brandehoff of St. Johns, Ohio, Robert (Annie) Brandehoff of Wapakoneta, Ohio, and Donald (Patty) Brandehoff of St. Johns, Ohio.
Proceeding him in death were his parents, LaVern and Gladys Brandehoff; brothers, John and Marvin Brandehoff; a sister, Donna Jean Brandehoff; a grandson, Craig Mobley; a great-granddaughter, Kayla Varner; and a great-grandson, Kyle Varner.
Paul was a mining engineer and supervisor of the Auglaize Stone Company, rural Oakwood, worked for Auglaize Township, and was a mechanic, carpenter and welder. He was a member of the Junction Bible Christian Church, serving as trustee, on the deacon board, on the building maintenance board, and was a member of the men's visitation group.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Reverend Pat Holt officiating. Interment will follow in Sherman Cemetery, Charloe. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Due to restrictions regarding COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to that of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
