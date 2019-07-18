|
DUPONT - Rev. Paul W. Carder, 90, of Dupont, died at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Mercy Health Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center.
He was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Clarksburg, W. Va., to the late William and Sarah (Jameson) Carder. On Jan. 15, 1983, he married Lottie E. Hanefield who died Aug. 9, 2007.
He is survived by two sons, Michael (Angela) Carder of Northborough, Mass., and Kevin Davis of Defiance; many grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Kelvin Davis; three brothers, Harold, Clifford, and James Carder; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Goughenour and Beaulah Boyles.
Paul was a member and retired pastor from First Church of God in Dupont. He was also a former school bus driver for Continental Schools.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Church of God in Dupont with Rev. Stan Harman officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Gideon International,
Published in The Crescent-News on July 18, 2019