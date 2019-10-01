Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
(419) 596-3803
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Drew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Drew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Drew Obituary
CONTINENTAL - Paul D. Drew, 78, Continental, died at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born August 12, 1941, in Miller City, to the late Kurnal and Pauline (Dietrick) Drew. On September 3, 1960, he married Janet L. Miller, who preceded him in death on January 19, 2016.
He is survived by five children, Jackie (Tim) Snider of Bryan, Rickey (Nita) Drew of Continental, Janine Drew of Ottoville, Randy Drew of Continental and Paul "Tobe" Drew Jr. of Findlay; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three brothers-in-law, Bob Parsons of Delphos, Terry (Lana) Miller of Delphos and Don (Mary) Miller of Fremont, Ind.
Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Betty (Chester) Hoge; an infant brother, David Drew; a grandson, Boston; and a sister-in-law, Pat Parsons.
Paul worked for General Motors, Defiance, from 1965-97 where he was a truck driver. He was a member of the Defiance Moose and the Columbus Grove Eagles. He enjoyed bowling, NASCAR, go-kart racing, car shows and hot rods. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with grandson-in-law, Tim Crisenbery, officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to 6th floor at Mercy Children's Hospital, Toledo. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now