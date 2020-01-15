|
|
PAYNE - Paul Bruce Elick, 87, Payne, passed away at home Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Bruce was born in Payne on January 8, 1933, a son of the late Beulah Pauline (McGrew) and Paul Alfred Elick. He was a 1951 Payne High School graduate and proudly served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant in the Korean War. Bruce worked in communications for AT&T, was a member of the Payne American Legion, Paulding County Chapter of OGS and lifetime member and local union steward for the Communications Workers of America.
Bruce will be sadly missed by his children, David (Dawn) Elick, Jennifer (Allan) Martin and Scott (Gina) Elick; and grandchildren, Jordan, Joslyn, Parker, Hunter, Steven and Kayla.
He also was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Omasta); son, Chris; brothers, David and George Lynn Elick; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Elick.
His funeral service is at 10 a.m., with viewing one hour prior on Saturday, January 18, at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. Viewing is also Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. He will be laid to rest at Wiltsie Cemetery, with military honors.
Memorials are to The Rock. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 16, 2020