NAPOLEON - Paul L. Groll, 75, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.
He was born on September 4, 1944, in Defiance, Ohio, to Charles and Wilma (Durham) Groll. He married Karen Austermiller on April 28, 1967, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Napoleon.
Paul was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and a member of the Oldsmobile Club of American. He retired from GM Powertrain after 35+ years and was everyone's favorite "fix-it" guy. Paul especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren and taught them many practical life lessons.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Karen; children, Michelle (Howard) Kardatzke and Michael (Kelly) Groll; grandchildren, Kyle and Jacob Zumfelde and Courtney and Tyler Groll; sister-in-law, Shirley Groll; and brother-in-law, Hobert Fitch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lewis Parsons, William Kline, Gladys Becker, Phyllis Egler, Charles Groll, Karl Groll and Wilma Jean Fitch.
Due to the current health conditions concerning COVID-19, services will be private for the immediate family. The service will be livestreamed on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. and may be viewed by going to Facebook @stpaulnapoleon or the church website at https://www.stpaulnapoleon.org. Interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
He was born on September 4, 1944, in Defiance, Ohio, to Charles and Wilma (Durham) Groll. He married Karen Austermiller on April 28, 1967, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Napoleon.
Paul was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and a member of the Oldsmobile Club of American. He retired from GM Powertrain after 35+ years and was everyone's favorite "fix-it" guy. Paul especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren and taught them many practical life lessons.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Karen; children, Michelle (Howard) Kardatzke and Michael (Kelly) Groll; grandchildren, Kyle and Jacob Zumfelde and Courtney and Tyler Groll; sister-in-law, Shirley Groll; and brother-in-law, Hobert Fitch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lewis Parsons, William Kline, Gladys Becker, Phyllis Egler, Charles Groll, Karl Groll and Wilma Jean Fitch.
Due to the current health conditions concerning COVID-19, services will be private for the immediate family. The service will be livestreamed on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. and may be viewed by going to Facebook @stpaulnapoleon or the church website at https://www.stpaulnapoleon.org. Interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.