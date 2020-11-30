1/
Paul Hoffman
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLGATE - Paul L. Hoffman, 96, died in his rural Holgate home on Friday morning, November 27, 2020.
His Legacyâ€¦ He was born October 27, 1924, to Julius and Pauline (Welz) Hoffman. Growing up on the family farm in Pleasant Township, he attended Holgate School. As a World War II veteran, Paul proudly served his country in both the Philippines and Korea. On March 26, 1960, he married Barbara L. Dickman at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Defiance. He was a member of Emanuel's Christian Church, New Bavaria, and held several church council offices. Paul was on the board of directors for the New Bavaria Telephone Company and a member of the Henry County Retired Iron antique tractor club. He was a member of the William F. Helmke American Legion Post 340 and a life member of the Raymond Diemer VFW Post 8847. Paul was a retired farmer, farm drainage business owner and co-owner of Hoffman Sawmill.
His Familyâ€¦ Paul is survived by his loving children, Lisa (Jeff) Brown of Defiance and Andrew (Darlene) Hoffman, Holgate; grandchildren, Audra (James) Martin and Kurt Brown and Jay and Kirsten Hoffman; a great-grandchild due in January; and siblings, Erma Biler of Holgate, Nelda Garrison of Kokomo, Ind., and Melvin Hoffman, Holgate. Paul was preceded in death by his dear wife, Barbara, on January 17, 2015; and siblings, Ruth Westrick and Eugene Hoffman.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in Emanuel's Christian Church, New Bavaria, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the church service at 1 p.m. Reverend Ed Briggeman will be officiating. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. Burial will follow in Pleasant Township Cemetery on Road 16-C, New Bavaria, with military honors.
Contributions can be made in Paul's memory to Emanuel's Christian Church. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with Paul's services. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Emanuel`s Christian Church
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Emanuel`s Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services
114 William St
Holgate, OH 43527
(419) 264-0600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved