HOLGATE - Paul L. Hoffman, 96, died in his rural Holgate home on Friday morning, November 27, 2020.
His Legacyâ€¦ He was born October 27, 1924, to Julius and Pauline (Welz) Hoffman. Growing up on the family farm in Pleasant Township, he attended Holgate School. As a World War II veteran, Paul proudly served his country in both the Philippines and Korea. On March 26, 1960, he married Barbara L. Dickman at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Defiance. He was a member of Emanuel's Christian Church, New Bavaria, and held several church council offices. Paul was on the board of directors for the New Bavaria Telephone Company and a member of the Henry County Retired Iron antique tractor club. He was a member of the William F. Helmke American Legion Post 340 and a life member of the Raymond Diemer VFW Post 8847. Paul was a retired farmer, farm drainage business owner and co-owner of Hoffman Sawmill.
His Familyâ€¦ Paul is survived by his loving children, Lisa (Jeff) Brown of Defiance and Andrew (Darlene) Hoffman, Holgate; grandchildren, Audra (James) Martin and Kurt Brown and Jay and Kirsten Hoffman; a great-grandchild due in January; and siblings, Erma Biler of Holgate, Nelda Garrison of Kokomo, Ind., and Melvin Hoffman, Holgate. Paul was preceded in death by his dear wife, Barbara, on January 17, 2015; and siblings, Ruth Westrick and Eugene Hoffman.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in Emanuel's Christian Church, New Bavaria, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the church service at 1 p.m. Reverend Ed Briggeman will be officiating. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. Burial will follow in Pleasant Township Cemetery on Road 16-C, New Bavaria, with military honors.
Contributions can be made in Paul's memory to Emanuel's Christian Church. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with Paul's services. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com
to leave online condolences.