AYERSVILLE - Paul P. Roth, 93, Ayersville, Ohio, went "Home" to God peacefully on September 21, 2020, surrounded by his family at the CHP Defiance Area Hospice Inpatient Center, where he had been a patient for over a week.
Paul dedicated his life to his family, his Christian faith and lifelong occupation of farming. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Paul was a lifetime member of the Ayersville United Methodist Church, were he held many positions over the years. He was a Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher and treasurer of the church and served on the church board. He was also a longtime member of the Farm Bureau. Paul enjoyed baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. He also drove school bus for many years for Ayersville Local Schools.
He was born December 12, 1926, in Highland Township, Ohio, the son of Martha (McDougle) Roth and Lloyd Roth. He married Annabelle Andrews on May 2, 1948. They have been blessed with a marriage of 72 years.
Surviving are his wife, Annabelle; and three sons, Craig (Pam) Roth, of Bryan, Ohio, Brent (Pam) Roth of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Scott (Gwen) Roth of Ayersville, Ohio. Also surviving him are eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, LaVerne (Roth) Wreede.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. September 25, 2020, at Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Defiance/Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512, with the service to follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Brent Roth. Following the service, Paul will be laid to rest at the Ayersville Cemetery, Ayersville, Ohio. Service arrangements have been entrusted to Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance, Ohio. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the church requires the wearing of masks and social distancing.
Paul's grandsons and husbands of his granddaughters have been asked to be the pallbearers at the service. They are Joshua Roth, Kyle Roth, Lance Roth, Garrett Roth, Danny Miller, Andy Miller, Kevin Brownlee and Cameron Norris.
Memorial gifts are requested by the family to the Ayersville United Methodist Church, Ayersville, Ohio; the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center; or Defiance Area Youth for Christ.
