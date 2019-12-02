|
|
NAPOLEON - Paul Joseph Westhoven, 85, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
He was born in Liberty Center, Ohio, on April 15, 1934, to Francis and Alta (Faeth) Westhoven. Paul married Joanne Lisak on August 11, 1962, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold, Ohio.
Paul was a self-employed land surveyor for 45 years, retiring at the age of 80, and a member of Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan. Paul was an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, where he served on the cemetery board, sang in the Resurrection Choir and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul enjoyed family get-togethers, traveling, reading, history and was an avid Notre Dame fan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joanne; children, Andrea (John) Nichols, Jeffrey (Tina) Westhoven and Lori (Tim) Jenness; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Katti) Leitner, Jessica Nichols, Daniel Nichols, Amber Nichols, Ryan Westhoven, Jack Westhoven, Rachael Jenness, and Nicolas Jenness; great-grandchildren, Emalee Leitner and Eli Leitner. Also surviving are siblings, Bill Westhoven, Jerry Westhoven, Tony Westhoven, Mary Ann Widdowson, Virginia Fetter, Norrine Hoeffel and Katie Thompson.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his siblings, Don Westhoven, Jim Westhoven, Gene Westhoven and infant sister, Rita Westhoven.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery, with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery or St. Augustine Catholic School. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 3, 2019