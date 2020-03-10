Home

Paul Zimmerman Obituary
CONTINENTAL - Paul R. Zimmerman, 88, Continental, died at 10:55 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Meadows of Kalida.
He was born September 9, 1931, in Monroe Township, to the late Ray and Lena (Hosler) Zimmerman. On August 3, 1957, he married Carol Davis, she survives in Continental.
Paul is survived by two children, Vicki (Jim) Wagner and Bob (Patti) Zimmerman, both of Continental; five grandchildren, Kristy Richendollar, Traci Randall, Kasey Kerns, Rob Zimmerman and Eric Zimmerman; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Leota (Larry) Dranchak, Floyd (Helen) Zimmerman and Cora (Robert) Graves.
Paul was a lifelong farmer. He was the past president of the Farmer's Elevator from 1966-68. Paul was an Army veteran. He served during the Korean Conflict. He attended the North Mount Zion Church.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.
Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 11, 2020
