|
|
Pauleen G. Biggs, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Pauleen was born September 2, 1922, in McCutchenville, Ohio, to Elmer and Myrtle (Bare) Gibson. She married Robert Biggs on October 26, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1975. Pauleen graduated from Heidelberg University. She taught third grade at McCutchenville Elementary before retiring in 1985. In 1971, she was among the teachers selected as Leaders of American Elementary Education, a national honor based on professional and civic achievements.
Surviving are her daughter, Pamela Lynne (Edward) Chase of Defiance; granddaughter, Lisa (Tom) Allen of Findlay; and grandsons, Robert (Tara) Chase of Defiance and Peter (Mallory Holt) Chase of San Diego, Calif. She had seven great-granddaughters, Lydia, Kloee, Kaitlyn, Morgan, Isabelle, Joni and Julianna; and an honorary great-grandson, Devin.
Per her wishes, a private graveside service will be held at South Bend (Bethel) Cemetery, McCutchenville, Ohio. A memorial gathering will be held after the service. Due to the current social restrictions, those dates will be determined at a later time.
Pauleen was an amazing mother, grandma and great-grandma. Her family meant everything to her and she will be greatly missed by us all.
Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 16, 2020