Paulette Shaner

PAULDING - Paulette Mae Shaner, 71, Paulding, died Friday, July 10, 2020.
She was born March 3, 1949, in Angola, Ind., daughter of the late Sam and Glenora (Bakle) Osborne. On January 13, 1970, she married Ralph Denis Shaner, who survives. She was employed by the former Hawthorn Court Nursing Home, Paulding, as kitchen manager and cleaned homes for numerous people. She was a member of the Paulding VFW Post 587 auxiliary, and Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405 auxiliary. Paulette also collected for American Cancer Society
.
Paulette also is survived by her sons, Erik (Talitha) Shaner, Greenville, S.C., and Thomas Shaner, Paulding; brothers, Paul (Dawn) Osborne, Cadillac, Mich., Mike (Diane) Osborne and Steve Osborne, both of Angola, Ind.; a sister, Nancy Rust, Angola; sister-in-law, Pam (Kevin) Bauer, Paulding; grandchildren, Cassy (Brandon) Ruffing, D.J. Shaner, Logan Shaner, Alex Shaner, Skylee Shaner, Cierra Shaner and Cora Nowak; and great-grandchildren, Blade, Starlette and Liam Ruffing.
Also preceding her in death are stepfather, Joe Bakle; grandson, Paiden Shaner, brother-in-law, Paul Niaker; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Hoffman and Judy Donette.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until time of services on Friday at Den Herder Funeral Home. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
