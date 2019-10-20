|
PAULDING - Pauline Viora Boroff, 83, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at her son's residence.
She was born March 23, 1936, in Williams County, Ohio, daughter of the late Hercie and Etelka (Dotterer) Warner. On August 3, 1956, she married Rex E. Boroff, who preceded her in death on September 17, 2011. She was a graduate of West Unity High School in 1954, and employed by Defiance Hospital (ProMedica Hospital) as a medical secretary. She was a master gardener.
She is survived by her children, Rex (Vicki) Boroff II of Paulding, Linda (Marc) Bloomstein of Las Vegas, Nev., Tanya (Gene) Tyler of Nappanee, Ind., and Jamy (Dan) Manson, Paulding; a brother, Ned Warner; eight grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Hoffman; and brothers, Hercie Warner Jr. and John Warner.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Ben Manz officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to Friends of Felines, Rose Hill Church of God or a . Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 22, 2019