Home

POWERED BY

Services
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Kosch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Kosch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Kosch Obituary
CONTINENTAL - Pauline (Murbach) Kosch, 93, Continental, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Meadows of Ottawa.
She was born to the late Sigfried and Clara (Mueller) Murbach on March 12, 1926. On August 21, 1944, she married Franklin Kosch, who preceded her in death on October 4, 2000.
Pauline is survived by five children, Barbara (John) Masterson of Findlay, Bradley (Jennifer) Kosch of Carson City, Nevada, Brenda (Arden) McGinnis of Continental, Brent (Jane) Kosch of Ottawa and Belinda (Don) Salsburey of New Albany; five grandsons, eight granddaughters, four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.
Pauline was a retired farmer from Continental. She was a longtime member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Continental. Pauline enjoyed visiting with her family, baking and sewing.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, with pastor Phil Scherr officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Condolences can be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to the , or the .
Published in The Crescent-News on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now