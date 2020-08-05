1/1
Pauline Ramus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERWOOD - Pauline A. Ramus, 92, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her son's residence in Churubusco, Indiana.
Pauline was born January 17, 1928, in Stryker, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Studenka) Konesky. She was a graduate of Woodville High School. Pauline married Victor C. Ramus on May 10, 1947, in Gibsonburg Ohio, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2014. She worked 22 years at Spangler Candy Company in Bryan, Ohio. Pauline was a member of St. Isidore (the Bend) Catholic Church and its Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed her family, cooking, making porcelain dolls, watercolor painting and polka music.
Surviving are four children, Vicki (Leon) Smith of Archbold, Ohio, Nancy (Steven) Hale of Sherwood, Ohio, Thomas (Eileen) Ramus of New Bavaria, Ohio, Charles (Darlene) Ramus of Churubusco, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Jeremy (Olivia) Smith of Archbold, Ohio, John (Kara) Hellemn of Lima, Ohio, Matthew (Jamie) Hellemn of Sherwood, Ohio, Michelle Ramus of Churubusco, Indiana, Dr. Megan (Dr. Wesley) Burcham of Indianapolis, Indiana, Eric (Madison) Ramus of Churubusco, Indiana, Chad Ramus of Waterford Township, Michigan; three stepgrandchildren, John Eldridge of Defiance, Ohio, Josh (Katelyn) Eldridge of Defiance, Ohio, Anne Eldridge of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nine great-grandchildren; six great-stepgrandchildren; a sister, Charlene Meier of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Kryling of Malinta, Ohio, and Verna Konesky of Woodville, Ohio.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Victor; son-in-law, Galen Hellemn; two infant grandsons, Jason and Timmy Smith; and siblings Bessie Brown, Mary Hranka, Dorothy Benedict, John Konesky, Helen Hickman, Edward Konesky, Emil "Bunny" Konesky and Jim Konecny.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private family service and interment will be held for Pauline A. Ramus. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 E. Elm St., Sherwood, Ohio 43556.
The family asks those remembering Pauline A. Ramus to make memorial contributions to Masses and Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved