Pauline Ramus

SHERWOOD - Pauline A. Ramus, 92, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her son's residence in Churubusco, Indiana.
Pauline was born January 17, 1928, in Stryker, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Studenka) Konesky. She was a graduate of Woodville High School. Pauline married Victor C. Ramus on May 10, 1947, in Gibsonburg Ohio, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2014. She worked 22 years at Spangler Candy Company in Bryan, Ohio. Pauline was a member of St. Isidore (the Bend) Catholic Church and its Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed her family, cooking, making porcelain dolls, watercolor painting and polka music.
Surviving are four children, Vicki (Leon) Smith of Archbold, Ohio, Nancy (Steven) Hale of Sherwood, Ohio, Thomas (Eileen) Ramus of New Bavaria, Ohio, Charles (Darlene) Ramus of Churubusco, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Jeremy (Olivia) Smith of Archbold, Ohio, John (Kara) Hellemn of Lima, Ohio, Matthew (Jamie) Hellemn of Sherwood, Ohio, Michelle Ramus of Churubusco, Indiana, Dr. Megan (Dr. Wesley) Burcham of Indianapolis, Indiana, Eric (Madison) Ramus of Churubusco, Indiana, Chad Ramus of Waterford Township, Michigan; three stepgrandchildren, John Eldridge of Defiance, Ohio, Josh (Katelyn) Eldridge of Defiance, Ohio, Anne Eldridge of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nine great-grandchildren; six great-stepgrandchildren; a sister, Charlene Meier of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Kryling of Malinta, Ohio, and Verna Konesky of Woodville, Ohio.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Victor; son-in-law, Galen Hellemn; two infant grandsons, Jason and Timmy Smith; and siblings Bessie Brown, Mary Hranka, Dorothy Benedict, John Konesky, Helen Hickman, Edward Konesky, Emil "Bunny" Konesky and Jim Konecny.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private family service and interment will be held for Pauline A. Ramus. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 E. Elm St., Sherwood, Ohio 43556.
The family asks those remembering Pauline A. Ramus to make memorial contributions to Masses and Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
.