EDGERTON - Pauline V. Hamman, 92, Edgerton, Ohio, died at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, where she was a resident.
Mrs. Hamman was a 1946 graduate of Edgerton High School and a longtime sales representative for Stanley Home Products and Bestline products. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, Rosary Altar Society and Catholic Ladies of Columbia.
Pauline V. Hamman was born January 24, 1927, near Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of Bernard and Audrey (Baerlin) Stark. She married Raymond G. Hamman on September 11, 1948, in Edgerton, and he preceded her in death on January 18, 2013.
Survivors include four sons, Larry Hamman in Florida, Paul Hamman of Bryan, Ohio, Dale Hamman of Edon, Ohio, and Dean Hamman of Edgerton; one daughter, Lorraine (Dan) Vetter of Hicksville, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Chad (Kayla) Vetter, Scott (April) Vetter, Lori (Zack) Michalski, Ashlee (Andrew) Baumgartner, Cora Hamman, Sara (Todd Reasoner) Hamman, Leah (Bill) Cindle, Christina (Justin) Grove, Joe (Scotty) Hamman, Justin (Ashleigh) Hamman, Rob Hamman, Lisa Hamman and Megan Hamman; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Emma Rose Hug of Bryan; and one brother, Marvin Stark of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Arizona.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Patricia Eitner; one brother, Cleo Stark; one sister, Dorothy Kimpel; and one grandson, Brian Vetter.
A Mass of Christian Resurrection will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School or Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 7, 2020