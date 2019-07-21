|
|
MIDLAND, Mich. - Paxton Jordan Schroeder, of Midland Michigan, passed away July 14, 2019, at the Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital at the University of Michigan.
He was silently born and went on to glory on July 14, 2019, to Layne and Chelsie (Timmons) Schroeder in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Paxton is survived by his loving parents; brothers, Caden and Knox Schroeder of Midland, Michigan; paternal grandparents, Keith and Pam Schroeder of Defiance; maternal grandparents, Greg and Karen Timmons of Defiance; uncle and aunt, Lucas (Taylor) Schroeder of Defiance; uncle, Ryan Timmons of Indianapolis, Ind.; aunt, Haley Timmons of Indianapolis, Ind.; a cousin, Bud Schroeder; and great-grandparents, Paul Stuckey of West Unity, Richard "Dick" (Edna) Kahle of Defiance, and Doris Timmons of Livonia, Mich.
Paxton was greeted in heaven by his loving great-grandparents, Albert "Bert" and Laura Schroeder, Carol "Doll" Stuckey, Elizabeth "Betty" Kahle and James "Jim" Timmons. We are sure that the great-grandpas are refereeing, while the three great-grandmas take turns rocking our sweet boy.
A private celebration of life service will be held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Adams Ridge Road, Defiance, Ohio, with the Rev J.P. Van Dalsem officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
We take comfort that through Jesus, death is defeated, and the King Is Alive.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 23, 2019