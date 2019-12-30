|
|
Peggy L. Cochran, 75, Defiance, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born May 9, 1944, to Robert and Gladys (Carico) Salyers in Buchanan, Virginia. On August 24, 1963, she married John B. Cochran, who resides in Defiance.
Peggy attended Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Defiance. She formerly owned and operated Lighthouse Motel in Carolina Beach, N.C. Peggy never met a stranger and would pray for anyone in need. She always talked about God's goodness and His miracles. Peggy was always uplifting, had a positive attitude, and always believed in living one day at a time.
Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 56 years, John Cochran of Defiance; daughter, Pamela (Richard) McDowell of Bennettsville, S.C.; four grandchildren, Kayce, Amber and Audra Muncey, and Caleb McDowell, and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind four sisters, Evelyn Snead and Millie (Cameron) Davis, all of Grundy, Va., Ella Edwards and Shirley (Charlie) Stiltner, all of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Cynthia Muncey; and sister, Lucy Raines.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at noon at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Isaac Shelton officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Tabernacle Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 31, 2019