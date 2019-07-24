|
Philip E. Dunlap, 50, Defiance, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence in Defiance.
He was born October 23, 1968, to Gary Dunlap and Belinda (Beardsley) Ott in Defiance, Ohio. Philip was a 1987 graduate of Tinora High School. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne from 1987-93 during Desert Storm. On October 4, 2014, he married Sarah (Hunker) Dunlap, who resides in Defiance. Philip worked at General Motors in Defiance for several years. He enjoyed hunting, and historical re-enacting of the 1830s. Spending time with his family was his priority, and he will be missed by his family and many good friends.
Philip is survived by his wife, Sarah Dunlap of Defiance; father, Gary (Brenda) Dunlap of Coldwater, Mich.; mother, Belinda Ott of Lampasas, Texas; his son, Tyler (Amanda Fooce) Dunlap of Defiance; grandson, Gideon Dunlap; three stepchildren, Katie (Joel) Frey of Napoleon, Brian (Mandie) Heil of Defiance, and Carrey Badenhop of Defiance. He also leaves behind six stepgrandchildren, Caeden Heil, Bryson Heil, Emmie Heil, Joel "JJ" Frey Jr., Leo Frey and Eli Frey; his brother, John (Julie) Dunlap of Defiance, and their children, Olivia and Alec Dunlap.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jeff Ott.
Visitation and funeral services for Philip are private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Veteran Mental Health Support. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 25, 2019