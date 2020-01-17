|
|
ROCKY RIVER - Philip Michael Lenhart, 68, Rocky River, passed away January 11, 2020, in the loving arms of his wife, Sally; and children, Katherine and Alexander, at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital.
Phil was born in Defiance, Ohio, to Francis and Virginia (Vaughn) Lenhart on December 19, 1951. He graduated from Defiance High School, and recently enjoyed reconnecting with friends at his 50th year class reunion. Phil graduated from Defiance College in 1973, where he was active in student government, led the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, and was known for his spirited parties. He married Sally Jaeger in 1976, and proceeded to work for Aetna before starting his own financial services company, from which he retired in 2017. He was most proud of his family, for whom he was a constant presence and a pillar of support. Phil was known for his kindness to others and his good humor. He was fiercely loyal to his principles and always looked out for others who could not look out for themselves.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sally; his daughter, Katherine Grace (Eric Apger) of New York, New York; his son, Alexander Stewart of Rocky River, Ohio; his sisters, Mary Bernabucci (David) of Alexandria, Virginia, Sarah Pezalla (Dr. Edmund) of Wethersfield, Connecticut, Dr. Martha Lenhart (Dr. James Cox) of Silver Springs, Maryland, Rebecca Stork (Dan Schindler) of Ney, Ohio, Roberta Burke (Michael) of Arlington, Virginia, and Virginia Bell (Mark) of Jensen Beach, Florida; many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces; brother-in law, Stewart Jaeger of Plainville, Connecticut; and special friends, Kathy Koch and Delbert Hammond, both of Defiance, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Tamera Sue Lenhart and Amy Joan Scharff (Gary).
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Rocky River United Methodist Church, 19414 Detroit Road, Rocky River, Ohio. Interment will follow at Lakewood Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, from 5-8 p.m. at Berry-McGreevey Funeral Home, 26691 Detroit Road, Westlake, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Phil's life may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123-1718.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 18, 2020