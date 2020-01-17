Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berry-McGreevey and Donald Martens and Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Ser
26691 Detroit Road
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 617-1911
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry-McGreevey and Donald Martens and Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Ser
26691 Detroit Road
Westlake, OH 44145
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Rocky River United Methodist Church
19414 Detroit Road
Rocky River, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Lenhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Lenhart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Lenhart Obituary
ROCKY RIVER - Philip Michael Lenhart, 68, Rocky River, passed away January 11, 2020, in the loving arms of his wife, Sally; and children, Katherine and Alexander, at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital.
Phil was born in Defiance, Ohio, to Francis and Virginia (Vaughn) Lenhart on December 19, 1951. He graduated from Defiance High School, and recently enjoyed reconnecting with friends at his 50th year class reunion. Phil graduated from Defiance College in 1973, where he was active in student government, led the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, and was known for his spirited parties. He married Sally Jaeger in 1976, and proceeded to work for Aetna before starting his own financial services company, from which he retired in 2017. He was most proud of his family, for whom he was a constant presence and a pillar of support. Phil was known for his kindness to others and his good humor. He was fiercely loyal to his principles and always looked out for others who could not look out for themselves.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sally; his daughter, Katherine Grace (Eric Apger) of New York, New York; his son, Alexander Stewart of Rocky River, Ohio; his sisters, Mary Bernabucci (David) of Alexandria, Virginia, Sarah Pezalla (Dr. Edmund) of Wethersfield, Connecticut, Dr. Martha Lenhart (Dr. James Cox) of Silver Springs, Maryland, Rebecca Stork (Dan Schindler) of Ney, Ohio, Roberta Burke (Michael) of Arlington, Virginia, and Virginia Bell (Mark) of Jensen Beach, Florida; many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces; brother-in law, Stewart Jaeger of Plainville, Connecticut; and special friends, Kathy Koch and Delbert Hammond, both of Defiance, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Tamera Sue Lenhart and Amy Joan Scharff (Gary).
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Rocky River United Methodist Church, 19414 Detroit Road, Rocky River, Ohio. Interment will follow at Lakewood Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, from 5-8 p.m. at Berry-McGreevey Funeral Home, 26691 Detroit Road, Westlake, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Phil's life may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123-1718.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry-McGreevey and Donald Martens and Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Ser
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -