CLOVERDALE - Philip B. Troyer, 74, Cloverdale, died at 2:40 a.m. November 14, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born October 21, 1946, in Gomer, to the late Clyde and Martha (Reese) Troyer. On September 2, 1993, he married Fay Raines, who died July 5, 2018.
He is survived by two children, Jill (Ron) Herndon of Lima and Jeff Troyer of Indianapolis, Ind.; two stepchildren, DeeDee (Cody) Danberry of Defiance and Jonatte (Chris) Buchanan of Ottawa; nine grandchildren, Matthew (Kayla) Nalley, Adam Nalley, Alexis Shawver, Danny Shawver, Noah Shawver, Jayda (Jeremy) Hudson, Jayme Hahn, Jake Hahn, Allison Buchanan; six great-grandchildren, Hazel, Holton, Henry Hudson and Vall, Star, Theo Nalley; a brother, Don (Carol) Troyer of Alhambra, Calif.; and a niece, Lyndsay (Eric) Scott of Medford, Ma.
Philip was a sales representative for the automotive industry. He and his wife owned their own craft business, Red Barn Crafters. He also worked part-time for the Indy Racing experience, worked as a mechanic on Sprint Cars, also worked at Dana. Philip raised rabbits in 4-H and was grand champion multiple times. He loved to travel, being with his grandchildren, and animals. He was a volunteer at the Kalida Park and Trinity United Methodist Church, Ottawa. Philip loved to be outside working in his garden, nature, photography, and hanging out with family and friends. He also loved to dance and play cornhole.
A funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Ottawa, with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required. Burial will be in Pike Run Cemetery, Gomer, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Kalida All Seasons Park. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
