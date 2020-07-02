1/1
Phyllis Hoch
Phyllis L. Hoch, 83, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born October 13, 1936, to the late Melvin and Beatrice (Hoy) Scott in Pleasant Gap, Pennsylvania. On January 22, 1956, she married Melvin L. Hoch, who resides in Defiance. Phyllis was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and AuGlaize Village. She was also a girls softball coach and Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed playing bingo, reading, and especially spending time with her family.
Phyllis will be sadly missed by her husband of 64 years, Melvin L. Hoch of Defiance; her two daughters, Catherine (Lee) Decker and Elizabeth Hoch (Tom Schafer), all of Defiance. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Christine (Dave) Limbaugh and Jessica (Alex) Croll; two great-grandchildren, Troy and Alaina; her sister, Janet Herring; and many other family members.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 3450 West Central Avenue, suite 230, Toledo, Ohio, 43606. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
