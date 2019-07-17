Home

Phyllis Hulbert Obituary
Phyllis R. Hulbert, 82, of rural Defiance, passed away Sunday evening, July 14, 2019, at Brookview Care Center in Defiance, surrounded by her loving family.
Phyllis was born in West Unity, Ohio, on July 5, 1937, the daughter of Dale H. and Florence C. (Shaffer) Borton. On June 23, 1956, she married Harold Hulbert, and he survives. Phyllis loved flowers.
Also surviving are children, Angie (Johney) Ritz of Hamler and Mark (Jody) Hulbert of Defiance; grandchildren, Ashley Ritz, Tim Ritz, Elizabeth (Daniel) Conner, Laney Hulbert; granddaughter-in-law, Meghan Ritz; and great-granddaughter, Ryley Ritz. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia Mercer; and grandson, John Ritz.
Private family interment services will be in the Evansport Cemetery. There will be no visitation. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to Brookview Health Care Center or Great Lakes Caring. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 16, 2019
